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Atomic Punks, an Early Van Halen Tribute Group, performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park, presented by Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort

Atomic Punks, an Early Van Halen Tribute Group, performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park, presented by Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort

Atomic Punks presented by Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort delivers an authentic tribute to the early years of Van Halen, recreating the sound, style and excitement that made the band a rock legend. Fans can expect a high-energy experience packed with classic hits, blazing guitar solos and a nostalgic night of rock n’ roll. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
$28-$38
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park
4806569940
https://pepsiamp.com

Artist Group Info

info@rpmtix.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
2446 Fort Tuthill Loop
Flagstaff , Arizona 86005
https://www.pepsiamp.com/