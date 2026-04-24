Author Event with S. M. Somerset

Join S. M. Somerset at Firecreek Coffee Company to celebrate the release of her epic/historical fantasy debut, The Gray Sheep! The evening will include a reading and a Q & A session in conversation with Cori Cusker of Adventure is Booked. Afterward, S. M. Somerset will be signing books.

This event is free and open to the public.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Gray Sheep: The Lochsmith Book I

After her father’s retirement due to poor health, Cosette Argant proudly continued his trade, forging a reputation as Marenburg’s first female jeweler. But business flounders after Tearnan warships attack her coastal home, turning the narrow streets and ancient walled Quarters into brutal battlefields. When the rippling violence destroys nearly everything she and her family have built, Cosette fears losing her father as well and enacts a desperate plan to cross the war-torn city to reach him.

While smuggling herself through occupied territory, she is mistaken for a spy and captured by the Tearnan army. Now a prisoner, Cosette is caught in a struggle between enemy factions intent on using her for their own ends. Her only hope of release, and of reaching her father, is to cooperate with the invaders. But as the fighting intensifies, Cosette finds it increasingly difficult to cooperate without betraying the city—or the people—she loves, until she must make a choice she never expected to have to face.

Written with the feel of historical fiction but the immersive world-building and intrigue of an epic fantasy, the Lochsmith series is an intimate story of one ordinary woman’s experience with war and the impact a single civilian can have on a continent-wide conflict. Perfect for fans of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Guns of the Dawn, S. A. Chakraborty’s The City of Brass, or Hannah Kaner's Godkiller.

“A resounding opening novel”

-Independent Book Review (starred review)

"This dynamic world and cast of characters promise an engaging saga to follow."

-Kirkus Reviews

“Marked by wry wit, S. M. Somerset’s rich and complex fantasy novel The Gray Sheep introduces a fantasy universe with emotive finesse.”

-Foreword Clarion Reviews

“S.M. Somerset offers an intricately imagined world that expands the standard boundaries of the fantasy genre. … a highly detailed and personal view into a political conflict that’s at once modern and medieval.”

-BlueInk Review