Author Series: Amy M. Hale

Join award-winning author Amy M. Hale for an engaging exploration of place, nature, and the sacred everyday.

Hale lives and works on Spider Ranch, a 50,000-acre cattle operation in the rugged terrain of Central Arizona, where she and her husband, Gail Steiger, cowboy together while working to raise food sustainably and care for the land in partnership with government agencies.

Hale and Steiger frequently share the stage, blending storytelling, poetry, and music in performances inspired by their deep connection to the land and natural world.

In her sixth book, "Drinking Wild Water" (TTUP, 2025), Hale explores the landscapes she inhabits and invites readers to discover and inhabit their own place in the world. Her distinctive voice, shaped by flash writing and slam poetry, offers a thoughtful perspective for anyone seeking a deeper relationship with the everyday and looking to move beyond what is safe but limiting.

Admission is $15 for non-members and $10 for museum members.

