Author Series: Nancy Turner

Join us for a special conversation with acclaimed historical fiction author Nancy Turner as she discusses her newest novel, "Light Changes Everything."

Turner is the celebrated author of "These Is My Words", a beloved novel published in six languages and widely recognized as a breakout success from HarperCollins. Drawing inspiration from the landscapes and history of the Southwest, Turner’s writing reflects her deep connection to the region.

Born in Dallas and raised across Arizona, California, and the Southwest, Turner has balanced her writing career with raising her family in rural Arizona while pursuing her passions for painting, quilting, poetry, and history. She studied at both Pima Community College and the University of Arizona, completing her education alongside her children.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from a cherished returning author and learn more about her latest work.