Author Series: Tom Van Dyke

Join Sharlot Hall Museum for an unforgettable journey into the American West with Tom Van Dyke, nationally recognized film producer, director, award-winning screenwriter, best-selling author, and accomplished artist, as he shares his book, A Cowboy Christmas: An American Tale.

Van Dyke’s distinguished creative career spans film, television, literature, photography, sculpture, and painting. He created and wrote the 1976 American Bicentennial television public service announcements, Stand Up and Be Counted, featuring John Denver, which became one of the most widely viewed public service announcement campaigns in television history. One of his motion pictures was also considered for an Academy Award® nomination.

His photography, sculptures, and paintings have been exhibited or are held in the permanent collections of prominent institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, the Eiteljorg Museum, the Autry Museum of the American West, the Heard Museum, and the Phoenix Art Museum.

Through A Cowboy Christmas: An American Tale, Van Dyke invites readers into an immersive experience of the Old West, where life was raw and unforgiving, cowboys burned themselves like candles for experiences worth living, and the arid winds whispered tales of longing.

With evocative storytelling and a rich audio soundscape, audiences will follow a fearless young man as he encounters the Spirit of the West, where the wild and mystical intertwine. Discovery, action, and adventure unfold across an untamed, majestic frontier, bringing to life a West bigger and more beautiful than any dream.

Discover the imagination, storytelling, and enduring Western spirit behind A Cowboy Christmas: An American Tale at this special Sharlot Hall Museum Author Series presentation.