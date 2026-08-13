Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II
Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II
During World War II, over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned in American concentration camps, including some residents of Arizona. Two of the ten so-called “Relocation Centers” were built in Arizona on Indian reservations.
In this presentation, historian Andy Russell compares the history of Japanese Americans in Arizona and Nevada with a focus on WWII experiences and government responses to the "Japanese Question."
A book signing will follow featuring Dr. Russell’s new book:
Like Friends, Like Foes: Japanese Americans and Nevada Through World War II
East Flagstaff Community Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Artist Group Info
shea.mccall@gmail.com
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com