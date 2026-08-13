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Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II

Author Talk: Japanese Americans of Arizona and Nevada during World War II

During World War II, over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were imprisoned in American concentration camps, including some residents of Arizona. Two of the ten so-called “Relocation Centers” were built in Arizona on Indian reservations.

In this presentation, historian Andy Russell compares the history of Japanese Americans in Arizona and Nevada with a focus on WWII experiences and government responses to the "Japanese Question."

A book signing will follow featuring Dr. Russell’s new book:
Like Friends, Like Foes: Japanese Americans and Nevada Through World War II

East Flagstaff Community Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

shea.mccall@gmail.com
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/