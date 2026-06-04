Author Talk with Marcia Bjornerud

Join us for a live virtual* interactive talk with Geologist Marcia Bjornerud, Author of our first Environmental Book Club pick: Timefulness.

*Dr. Bjornerud will be calling in virtually, but attendance is in-person.

About Dr. Bjornerud:

Marcia Bjornerud is a structural geologist whose research focuses on the physics of earthquakes and mountain building. She combines field-based studies of bedrock geology with quantitative models of rock mechanics. She has done research in high arctic Norway (Svalbard) and Canada (Ellesmere Island), as well as mainland Norway, Italy, New Zealand, and the Lake Superior region. Bjornerud is a Fellow of the Geological Society of America and has been a Fulbright Senior Scholar at the University of Oslo, Norway and University of Otago, New Zealand. She is a contributing writer to The New Yorker, Wired, the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times and author of several books including Timefulness: How Thinking Like a Geologist Can Help Save the World (2018); Reading the Rocks: The Autobiography of the Earth (2005); Geopedia: A Brief Compendium of Geologic Curiosities (2022); and most recently Turning to Stone: Discovering the Subtle Wisdom of Rocks (2024). Timefulness was longlisted for the 2019 PEN/E.O.Wilson Prize for Literary Science Writing, and was a finalist for the LA Times Book Prize in Science and Technology. Turning to Stone won the 2025 John Burroughs Medal for natural history writing.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.