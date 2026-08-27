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B.Y.O. Game Night at the Mead Hall

B.Y.O. Game Night at the Mead Hall

The Mead Hall is a perfect spot to gather around a fun game and connect with friends and family over a glass of Mead or Mocktail! Bring in a game and maybe start a new tradition
21+ unless with guardian

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://Drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com