B.Y.O. Game Night at the Mead Hall
B.Y.O. Game Night at the Mead Hall
The Mead Hall is a perfect spot to gather around a fun game and connect with friends and family over a glass of Mead or Mocktail! Bring in a game and maybe start a new tradition
21+ unless with guardian
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com