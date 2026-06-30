Banned Book Club: The Glass Castle

Celebrate the freedom to read with the Banned Book Club. In March, we're reading The Glass House by Jeannette Walls We will discuss not only the book itself, but also the concepts of free speech and censorship as we encounter them in the modern world.

Synopsis

A remarkable memoir of resilience and redemption, and a revelatory look into a family at once deeply dysfunctional and uniquely vibrant. When sober, Jeannette's brilliant and charismatic father captured his children's imagination, teaching them physics, geology, and how to embrace life fearlessly. But when he drank, he was dishonest and destructive. Her mother was a free spirit who abhorred the idea of domesticity and didn't want the responsibility of raising a family.

The Walls children learned to take care of themselves. They fed, clothed, and protected one another, and eventually found their way to New York. Their parents followed them, choosing to be homeless even as their children prospered.

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