'Barbara Forever' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Barbara Forever” showing Nov. 14-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Barbara Forever” is an expansive, immersive exploration of the life, work, and ongoing cultural impact of filmmaker Barbara Hammer — a pioneering artist who lived boldly, created urgently, and transformed cinema through her singular vision. Her films were an extension of herself: sensual, experimental, and unapologetically lesbian, rooted in a profound desire for connection and an insistence on telling her own story.

Driven by her canon of over eighty films, a vast collection of unreleased archival materials, and extensive audio interviews, Brydie O’Connor’s portrait allows for Hammer’s voice and images to shine through, becoming both a tribute and an extension of her legacy.

“If we're experimenting with our lives and the way we're going to live, our film and our art should also be experimental. It breaks tradition and makes you think in a broader way. It's the way I experience the world.” – Barbara Hammer

“Barbara Forever” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Nov. 14-18. Showtimes will be Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17 and 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

