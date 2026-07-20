Be Ready Flagstaff - Preparedness Workshop

Be Ready Flagstaff is a free community workshop designed to help you prepare for the emergencies that matter most in Flagstaff. Whether it's wildfire, flooding, power outages, or other unexpected events, you'll learn simple, practical steps to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors. Join the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office, and the City and County Emergency Management teams to build confidence, meet your neighbors, and learn about local resources that can help you be ready when it matters most.