Beethoven and Mozart: Virtuosity and Brilliance
Beethoven and Mozart: Virtuosity and Brilliance
Experience a powerful opening to the season as Maestro Peter Bay leads Arizona Philharmonic in an afternoon of classical brilliance. Virtuosic violinist Steven Moeckel takes the stage for Beethoven’s radiant Violin Concerto, showcasing one of the repertoire’s most celebrated and demanding works. The program continues with Mozart’s triumphant Jupiter Symphony, alongside José Carlos Campos’s lively Danza rústica. Join Arizona Philharmonic on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 3:00 PM for an unforgettable performance celebrating virtuosity, energy, and the enduring brilliance of great composers.
Ruth Street Community Theater
$28.00 – $69.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Arizona Philharmonic
9282730513
info@azphil.org
Ruth Street Community Theater
1050 Ruth StreetPrescott , Arizona 86301
9287104408
eobeyondthelabel@gmail.com