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Beethoven and Mozart: Virtuosity and Brilliance

Beethoven and Mozart: Virtuosity and Brilliance

Experience a powerful opening to the season as Maestro Peter Bay leads Arizona Philharmonic in an afternoon of classical brilliance. Virtuosic violinist Steven Moeckel takes the stage for Beethoven’s radiant Violin Concerto, showcasing one of the repertoire’s most celebrated and demanding works. The program continues with Mozart’s triumphant Jupiter Symphony, alongside José Carlos Campos’s lively Danza rústica. Join Arizona Philharmonic on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 3:00 PM for an unforgettable performance celebrating virtuosity, energy, and the enduring brilliance of great composers.

Ruth Street Community Theater
$28.00 – $69.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arizona Philharmonic
9282730513
info@azphil.org
AZPhil.org
Ruth Street Community Theater
1050 Ruth Street
Prescott , Arizona 86301
9287104408
eobeyondthelabel@gmail.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/madeline-stuart-beyondthelabels-were-better-2gether-fashion-show-tickets-795068109117?aff=oddtdtcreator