Beethoven and Mozart: Virtuosity and Brilliance

Experience a powerful opening to the season as Maestro Peter Bay leads Arizona Philharmonic in an afternoon of classical brilliance. Virtuosic violinist Steven Moeckel takes the stage for Beethoven’s radiant Violin Concerto, showcasing one of the repertoire’s most celebrated and demanding works. The program continues with Mozart’s triumphant Jupiter Symphony, alongside José Carlos Campos’s lively Danza rústica. Join Arizona Philharmonic on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 3:00 PM for an unforgettable performance celebrating virtuosity, energy, and the enduring brilliance of great composers.

