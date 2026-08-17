Behind-the-Scenes Easton Collection Center Tour

Take a rare behind-the-scenes tour of our Easton Collection Center. Explore cultural artifacts, natural specimens, and breathtaking art. Learn how the collections are cared for and used in a marvel of environmentally friendly and culturally informed architecture. Each tour is limited to 14 people for a truly personal experience. Tour fee: $15 for museum members, $20 for non-members, free for tribal members.

The Easton Collection Center is located across Hwy 180 from the Museum of Northern Arizona. Turn at the Harold S. Colton Research Center sign and head up to the parking area: 3100 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff AZ, 86001