Beloved Flagstaff Oktoberfest Fills Wheeler Park with a Full Day of Family-Friendly Events, Oct. 3

The 17th Annual Flagstaff Oktoberfest is a full-day event running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Wheeler Park in Downtown Flagstaff. Consistently voted one of the Top 10 Oktoberfests in Arizona, the beloved event brings together locals and visitors for a day filled with mountain town charm, family friendly fun and Bavarian spirit. It’s a family-friendly festival that embodies what makes Flagstaff special: community connection, playful energy and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

A highlight of the festival each year is the series of interactive contests, many of which allow festival-goers to participate. Contestants can sign up at the information booth inside the festival.

Weiner Dog Race: What’s better than watching adorable puppies dressed as tiny hot dogs dash down the track with enthusiasm, confusion and plenty of personality? Seeing those pooches find their forever homes! All participating pups are adoptable pets provided by High Country Humane.

Beer Stein Hoisting Contest: Strength meets sheer determination when contestants hold heavy steins, filled to the brim with water, straight out in front of them; - no breaks, no shakes, no mercy. The contestant who holds up their steins the longest is the winner. Prizes are awarded to the top three contestant; the contest consists of three heats per round with 10 people per round. Space is limited and available on a first-come basis.

Satchmo’s Brat Eating Contest: Competitors go bite-for-bite in a race against the clock, eating as many brats - with bun - as they can in three minutes. Prizes are awarded to the top three competitors after three rounds, and all participants receive a Satchmo’s T-shirt. Space is limited and available on a first-come basis.

Findlay Toyota Cram the Camry: Teams squeeze, stack and contort their way into a Toyota Camry, turning a simple challenge into a hilarious spectacle. It’s ridiculous, high-energy fun that proves teamwork - and flexibility - go a long way. Interested teams can sign up at the Findlay Toyota booth.

Frozen T-shirt Contest: Things get cold and chaotic when two-person teams scramble to thaw, stretch and somehow wrestle a rock-solid frozen shirt onto a teammate. It’s a hilarious mix of strategy, teamwork and pure desperation as competitors twist, slam and shake the shirts in a race against time. This year’s contest will feature five teams; the top three fastest teams will earn prizes.

To complement the selection of beer, cider, canned cocktails and a non-alcoholic beer option, attendees can whet their appetite with six different food vendors. In addition, the kid-friendly Kids Root Beer Garden will be serving free root beer floats while supplies last, compliments of Nackard Pepsi and Grand Canyon Railway.

Other notable attractions include a free photobooth thanks to Russ Lyon Realty; a larger-than-life playground with lawn games that invite plenty of friendly competition; interactive vendor booths and opportunities to purchase Flagstaff Oktoberfest merchandise during the event.

Adding to the ambiance throughout the day is a lineup of live entertainment. Featured performers include:

- Flagstaff Klezmer Orkestra

- The Flag 5

- High 90s Band

- Mike Reeves Band

Beyond the beer, brats and festivities, Flagstaff Oktoberfest has raised over $200,000 for numerous local nonprofits and causes over the last 16 years. In recent years, festival organizers have partnered with the Flagstaff Unified School District Foundation to support a cause that is deeply personal to the event. In 2018, Debbi Grogan - founder of the Flagstaff Oktoberfest - passed away, and the Foundation created a memorial fund in her honor. The fund honors her belief that every child should have the opportunity to learn and love music, regardless of financial barriers.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time, while tickets are still available. General admission tickets for attendees ages 13 and older can be purchased at flagstaffoktoberfest.com/buy-tickets. Kids 12 and under receive free admission.

Find additional details on contests and performances throughout the day, as well as resources to help plan your visit, including lodging partners, at flagstaffoktoberfest.com.

A beloved fall tradition for 16 years, the Flagstaff Oktoberfest brings together locals and visitors for a day filled with mountain town charm, family friendly fun and Bavarian spirit. Consistently voted one of the Top 10 Oktoberfests in Arizona, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy, from the Kids Root Beer Garden and local food vendors to live music, lawn games and signature contests. Beyond the beer, brats and festivities, Oktoberfest has raised over $200,000 for local charities, including the Debbi Grogan Memorial Fund, which was created in honor of the festival founder to help fund local school music programs.

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3822370-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Sat, 03 Oct 2026 10:00 - Sat, 03 Oct 2026 21:00

Venue Details: Wheeler Park, 212 West Aspen Avenue, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86001, United States

Category: Community

Price:

General Admission: USD 11.59