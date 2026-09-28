BERNSTEIN'S WALL - Leonard Bernstein Documentary
BERNSTEIN'S WALL - Leonard Bernstein Documentary
Douglas Tirola’s thrilling documentary “Bernstein’s Wall” traces Leonard Bernstein’s lifelong struggle to create social change and bring people together through his work. Like a symphony with multiple movements, the film presents the sweeping grandeur of Bernstein’s life alongside his thoughts about America, politics, race, family, media, sex, and religion.
Mary D Fisher Theatre
$11-13
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Oct 22, 2026.
Mary D Fisher Theatre
2030 W. SR 89ASedona, Arizona
928-282-1177