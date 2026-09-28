Better World Film Series - Frogs
Better World Film Series - Frogs
Come on down to Liberal Arts room 120 for a flash from the past with FROGS - when nature gets her revenge!
It’s a 1970’s horror flick aiming to kick start the environmental movement and possibly take a shot at anyone everyone who enjoyed high school frog dissection day! Check out a very young Sam Elliott and watch the polluters get their come-upance!
Will they get off this damn island? Come find out while you eat free pizza!
Free and open to the public
Wednesday October 7 | 6 PM | Liberal Arts Building | Room 120
Watch the trailer here: Frogs (1972) - Official Trailer (HD)
#CALisCommunity #CALisInterdisciplinary #CALisCulture #CALisGreen
Liberal Arts room 120
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NAU College of Arts and Letters
artsandletters@nau.edu
Liberal Arts room 120