Better World Film Series - Frogs

Come on down to Liberal Arts room 120 for a flash from the past with FROGS - when nature gets her revenge!

It’s a 1970’s horror flick aiming to kick start the environmental movement and possibly take a shot at anyone everyone who enjoyed high school frog dissection day! Check out a very young Sam Elliott and watch the polluters get their come-upance!

Will they get off this damn island? Come find out while you eat free pizza!

Free and open to the public

Wednesday October 7 | 6 PM | Liberal Arts Building | Room 120

Watch the trailer here: Frogs (1972) - Official Trailer (HD)

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