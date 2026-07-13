'Beyond the Powder' Film Screening

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Sedona Red Rockettes — the local chapter of the Ninety-Nines — to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Beyond the Powder: The Legacy of the First Women's Cross-Country Air Race” on Friday, July 24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This special screening — held on the birthday of Amelia Earhart — will include a post-film discussion led by the Sedona Red Rockettes. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the organization.

“Beyond the Powder: The Legacy of the First Women's Cross-Country Air Race” is a documentary film that follows the 2014 Air Race Classic racers as they make their way across the country, while telling the story of the original race of 1929, also known as the Powder Puff Derby.

The first Women’s Air Derby in 1929 was flown from Santa Monica to the finish line in Cleveland, kicking off the National Air Races. The eyes of the country watched as these brave women made history flying cross-country, breaking into a competition that was thought to be for men only. They encountered sabotage, death, and all the difficulties of flying at the dawn of aviation.

Today the Powder Puff Derby continues as the Air Race Classic. The modern-day racers carry out the legacy of the original racers with their adventurous and rebellious spirit. Showing that they were more than just their make-up, the original Derby contestants have inspired those flying today to truly push beyond the powder.

"‘Beyond the Powder’ is just plain inspiring, making us all feel like we were right up there with them as they continue to blaze a trail across the sky!” — Nancy Parrish, Executive Director, Wings Across America

The Ninety-Nines and Sedona Red Rockettes

The Ninety-Nines was founded on November 2, 1929, at Curtiss Field, Valley Stream, Long Island, New York. All licensed 117 female pilots at the time were invited to assemble for mutual support, the advancement of aviation, and to create a central office to keep files on women aviators. In 1931, Amelia Earhart was elected the first President, and the group selected the name "Ninety-Nines" to represent the 99 charter members. Today there are over 6,700 members from all over the world. The local chapter, the Sedona Red Rockettes, was established in 1989 and is still going strong today. Their mission is to support women in aviation, provide flight scholarships and share their passion for flight.

“Beyond the Powder: The Legacy of the First Women's Cross-Country Air Race” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Sedona Red Rockettes.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.