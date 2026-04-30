Join us for the first ever Flagstaff Big Read Carnival! We'll have FREE fun for all ages out on the Downtown Library lawn.

Play games, win prizes, and help pick next year’s Big Read! Food trucks will also be in attendance for those looking to purchase some tasty treats!

The Flagstaff Big Read is a collaboration between Northern Arizona University's College of Arts and Letters and multiple community organizations, including the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, Native Americans for Community Action, Coconino Community College, Bright Side Book Shop, Culture Connection AZ, South Side Community Association, Cline Library, Flagstaff Literacy Center, and the Museum of Northern Arizona. Staff and volunteers from these organizations put together a slate of activities and programs each spring, organized around a single book. The goal of the Big Read Coalition are to build community; encourage support and enthusiasm for the arts and humanities, and inspire dialogue about broader themes and issues by using a particular text as a springboard for thought and conversation.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.