Book-A-Librarian: Tech Help

The Book-a-Librarian service provides a 30 minute session of one-to-one personalized technology assistance with a librarian. Librarians can help with tasks like searching the internet, using basic computer software, starting or using an email account, navigating your smartphone or tablet, and using the library's catalog and online resources.Librarians are not able to type your documents, fix your personal devices besides basic troubleshooting, build websites, answer complex technical questions, or provide tax or legal help. Registration is required. Please come prepared with a single technology question and plan to bring any related devices or account information/passwords as needed.