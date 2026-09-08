Book of Shadows: Nocturne -- All Hallows Eve Show
Book of Shadows: Nocturne -- All Hallows Eve Show
Get excited for our Halloween Momentum show, The Book of Shadows! There will be a costume contest and prizes, so dress in your best Halloween costumes and come prepared for a spooky evening of aerial and circus thrills!
The show is on Halloween Night at Prochnow Auditorium, doors open at 7:00pm and show starts at 8:00pm!
NAU STUDENTS FREE - Public Tickets are on sale now
Prochnow Auditorium - NAU
30
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Momentum Aerial
info@momentumaerial.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@momentumaerial.org
Prochnow Auditorium - NAU
317 West Dupont AvenueFlagstaff, Arizona 86011