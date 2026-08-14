Calling all book nerds and trivia lovers! Come test your knowledge of contemporary, classic, and genre literature at this Bookish Trivia Night for adults 18+. Bring your readerly friends and form teams of up to six participants to compete for awesome library prizes! Solo attendees are welcome to mingle and form teams or compete on their own, table space permitting. Trivia questions written by our librarians will cover a wide array of popular authors and genres. Categories may include award winners, page-to-screen adaptations, romance tropes, magic systems, and so much more. Bookish attire and team names are encouraged! Teams will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of 60 total participants. Doors will open at 5:45pm, with questions beginning at 6:15. Pizza and refreshments will be provided to all participants while supplies last. Prizes will be awarded and the event will conclude by 8 pm. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.