Botanical Blacksmith Exhibit - Arboretum at Flagstaff

15th Annual "Botanical Blacksmiths" Exhibition Brings Stunning Ironwork to The Arboretum at Flagstaff

The Arboretum at Flagstaff is thrilled to host the 15th Annual Botanical Blacksmiths and Friends exhibition, showcasing an extraordinary collection of metalwork integrated into the natural beauty of Northern Arizona’s premier high-country garden. The exhibition opened to the public on May 6, 2026, and will run through September 19, 2026.

This unique exhibition features crafted metal sculptures from regional artists, ranging from traditional hand-forged ironwork to modern metal fabrication. Designed to harmoniously accent the native flora and high-desert landscapes, the outdoor pieces can be discovered throughout the arboretum's scenic garden trails.

Due to the immense popularity of the outdoor show, the exhibition features an indoor gallery display inside the Arboretum’s Visitor Center, which is now celebrating its third successful year. The indoor space allows visitors to view smaller, intricate design pieces that closely connect the artistry of the forge with the delicate patterns of the natural world.

Artwork Available for Purchase

Art enthusiasts and collectors have a unique opportunity to purchase the original sculptures directly from the display.

Plan Your Visit

• Exhibition Dates: May 6 – September 19, 2026

• Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wednesday through Sunday (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

• Location: The Arboretum at Flagstaff, 4001 S Woody Mountain Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86005

For more details on admissions, current garden blooms, and special events, please visit thearb.org or call 928-774-1442.

About The Arboretum at Flagstaff Situated on 200 acres within the scenic Coconino National Forest, The Arboretum at Flagstaff is a non-profit destination home to 750 species of high-altitude native plants. The Arboretum specializes in resource conservation, environmental education, and providing a peaceful, immersive nature experience for the Northern Arizona community and its visitors.