BoxLunch Debuts at Flagstaff Mall with Weekend-Long Grand Opening Festivities - Flagstaff

The specialty retailer invites pop culture fans to join for a weekend full of festivities, including games, prizes, photo opps and a live DJ from 12 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24! The first 50 attendees will receive complimentary BoxLunch gift cards valued from $10 to $100. Fans are encouraged to get in line timed to the store opening at 10 AM on Saturday and 11 AM on Sunday for the chance to win.

Each new store location represents an immersive destination for pop culture enthusiasts, showcasing the brand's dedication to giving back through charitable partnerships while creating spaces where fans can come together and connect.

As part of its ongoing mission to give-back, BoxLunch partners with local food banks through Feeding America®, including St. Marys Food Bank, to help fight hunger and provide access to nutritious meals for individuals and families across Flagstaff.

Stay up-to-date with the latest BoxLunch products and drops by visiting Boxlunch.com, or follow the retailer on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok at @BoxLunchGifts.

Date and Time: On Sat, 23 May 2026 10:00 - Sun, 24 May 2026 18:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community