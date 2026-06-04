Bring Your Own Book Club

Enjoy refreshments and conversation with other book lovers at our newest book club!

Come talk about any and all books you are reading at the moment, no matter the genre, length, author, or style!

This event is part of our Summer Reading Challenge (SRC). Attending this event will give you a secret code to get points toward reaching your goal. Sign-up for the SRC here!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.