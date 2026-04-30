Bring Your Own Book Club
Bring Your Own Book Club
Enjoy refreshments and conversation with other book lovers at our newest book club!
Come talk about any and all books you are reading at the moment, no matter the genre, length, author, or style!
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org