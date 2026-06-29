Bruce Horn Open Studio
Bruce Horn Open Studio
Step into the studio of Bruce Horn, NAU Emeritus Professor of Art, and be amazed. At eighty years young, Horn paints almost every day -- whether in his studio, en plein air or traveling somewhere around the world. In conjunction with the Flagstaff Open Studios tour, Horn will feature his recent oil paintings and more at his home and studio, 2197 N Twisted Limb Way in Flagstaff.
Throughout his career, Horn has exhibited extensively in national juried exhibitions, with his work represented in numerous public and private collections. Preview a sample of his paintings at www.BruceHornArt.com.
Elk Run Studio
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
Elk Run Studio in conjunction with the 28th Annual Flagstaff Open Studios
928-699-5797
ElkRunStudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bruce Horn
ElkRunStudio@gmail.com
Elk Run Studio
2197 N Twisted Limb WayFlagstaff, Arizona 86004
9286995797
ElkRunStudio@gmail.com