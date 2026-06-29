Bruce Horn Open Studio

Step into the studio of Bruce Horn, NAU Emeritus Professor of Art, and be amazed. At eighty years young, Horn paints almost every day -- whether in his studio, en plein air or traveling somewhere around the world. In conjunction with the Flagstaff Open Studios tour, Horn will feature his recent oil paintings and more at his home and studio, 2197 N Twisted Limb Way in Flagstaff.

Throughout his career, Horn has exhibited extensively in national juried exhibitions, with his work represented in numerous public and private collections. Preview a sample of his paintings at www.BruceHornArt.com.

