'Brunello: The Gracious Visionary' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” showing July 24-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Brunello Cucinelli’s work has been described as embodying “modern refinement” and “the king of quiet luxury.” Cucinelli’s ability to blend artistry with social responsibility makes him not just a fashion icon, but a cultural figure whose influence extends beyond the runway.

Only a “poet” could tell his story. Giuseppe Tornatore’s “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” is more than a biographical film — it’s a celebration of a designer who built a global luxury empire from the rolling hills of Umbria, rooted in humanistic capitalism, ethical production, and a deep respect for craftsmanship. It's a story of quiet revolution — of understated elegance, sustainable sourcing, and a community-first approach that invests in local artisans and fair wages.

With Oscar-winning composer Nicola Piovani at the helm, the film’s “poetic” narrative captures the utopian vision behind Cucinelli’s brand: a place where luxury whispers rather than shouts, and where every decision reflects a commitment to people, planet, and purpose.

For audiences and luxury enthusiasts alike, “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” is a movement in storytelling, showing how authenticity, ethics, and artistry can inspire a new generation of consumers to value what truly matters.

“Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 24-30. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 24, 25, 26 and 27 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 28, 29 and 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

