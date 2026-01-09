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Buffalo Star at Thunder Valley Rally 2026

Buffalo Star at Thunder Valley Rally 2026

Buffalo Star, a Prescott, Arizona band playing original indie rock, Americana and alt-country, returns to Thunder Valley Rally for a full electric set. The band performs Saturday, September 19, from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. Saturday admission is $25. See the official rally schedule and ticket information online.

Riverfront Park
$25
03:45 PM - 04:45 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thunder Valley Rally
https://thundervalleyrallyaz.com/

Artist Group Info

Buffalo Star
buffalostarmusic@gmail.com
https://buffalostarmusic.com/
Riverfront Park
1284 E River Front Road
Cottonwood, Arizona 86326
https://cottonwoodaz.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Riverfront-Park-41