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Bug Out at Frances Short Pond

Bug Out at Frances Short Pond

This is a kids-oriented, hands-on event! Join BonEarth, Arizona Game & Fish, Flagstaff Open Space, and US Fish & Wildlife to learn about and touch exotic bugs and pollinator-loving plants from around the world and from our own backyards.

Frances Short Pond- Located in Thorpe Park Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience
9282132328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
https://www.azwatchwildlife.com/events
Frances Short Pond- Located in Thorpe Park Center
191 N Thorpe Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 773-3848