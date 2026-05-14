Bug Out at Frances Short Pond
Bug Out at Frances Short Pond
This is a kids-oriented, hands-on event! Join BonEarth, Arizona Game & Fish, Flagstaff Open Space, and US Fish & Wildlife to learn about and touch exotic bugs and pollinator-loving plants from around the world and from our own backyards.
Frances Short Pond- Located in Thorpe Park Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience
9282132328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Frances Short Pond- Located in Thorpe Park Center
191 N Thorpe RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 773-3848