Build and Belong Club is a monthly LEGO-based social group in Prescott, welcoming neurodivergent participants of all ages from across the Tri-City area, including Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, and nearby communities. Each session offers a blend of open free-build time and optional guided LEGO activities, creating a relaxed, supportive environment where participants can explore creativity, strengthen problem-solving skills, and build connections at their own pace. The club is intentionally inclusive and strengths-based, honoring different communication styles, interests, and ways of engaging. Two groups: one for children and one for adults that will run simultaneously, allowing families and individuals to participate in a way that feels most comfortable. Build and Belong Club is offered in collaboration with Polara Health, AZA United, and the Prescott Public Library, partners committed to fostering community connection, accessibility, and lifelong learning. Together, we aim to provide a welcoming space where participants don't just build with LEGO bricks, they build confidence, friendships, and a sense of belonging. Notes on Registering: If we should be aware of allergens or other information, please leave that in the Special Notes section of the registration form. Please register using the name of the individual participating. There will be a separate space to notate if there are additional family members or aides attending to assist.