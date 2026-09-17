CALL TO ARTISTS: 3rd Annual Sedona Arts Center Holiday Artist Market

Call to Artists: Holiday Artists Market

December 4-6, 2026

This festive exhibit brings together up to 40 talented artists from across the region, each offering a unique selection of work specially curated for the holiday season. Showcasing a wide variety of mediums—including painting, ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, book arts, photography, glass, woodwork, and mixed media—this annual event is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift or a special piece to add to your own collection, the exhibit offers something for everyone, with works that range from elegant and refined to playful and whimsical. Visitors can enjoy browsing an inspiring array of locally made art while supporting regional artists and makers during this meaningful time of year. Perfect for holiday shopping or simply soaking in the season’s creative energy, the exhibit is a joyful expression of artistic talent and the beauty of giving.

Who should apply: Artists and makers, 18 years and older, who create beautiful and functional works are welcome to apply

Submissions are open but not limited to small visual art pieces, mixed-media, ceramics, sculpture, glass, photography, textiles, jewelry, greeting cards, and accessories. Our goal is to curate a Holiday Market featuring artists working in a variety of media who create unique works of art. No mass-produced items will be accepted.

The work displayed in the market must be substantially similar to the work submitted in the application. All work presented at this event must be handmade and original by the artist presenting and selling.

Submission Deadline: October 9, 2026

Exhibition Dates: December 4, 2026 – December 6, 2026

Location: Sedona Arts Center, Theatre Studio

Eligibility:Artists and makers, 18 years and older, who create beautiful and functional works are welcome to apply.