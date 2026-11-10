'Carmen' Met Opera Encore

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera’s “Carmen” (from the 2010 season) on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Bizet’s fiery masterpiece follows the iconic title character, who lives by her own rules and whose irresistible allure drives the soldier Don José to destruction.

Richard Eyre’s beloved production returns to theaters in a special encore presentation of the thrilling 2010 cinema transmission — a fan favorite of The Met: Live in HD series — led by mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as Carmen and tenor Roberto Alagna as Don José.

ACT I

Seville. The soldier Don José is in love with Micaëla, a young girl from his village. The beautiful Carmen tries to flirt with him, but he pays no attention to her. When Carmen is arrested for starting a fight with another woman, José is ordered to take her to prison. She entices him with suggestions of a rendezvous, and he finally gives in and lets her escape, before being arrested himself.

ACT II

Just released from prison, José meets Carmen in a tavern. He declares his love but says he must return to the barracks. Mocking his sense of duty, she replies that, if he really loved her, he would desert the army. When José’s commanding officer appears looking for Carmen, José, in a fit of jealousy, attacks him. Carmen’s smuggler friends disarm the officer, leaving José no choice but to join them.

ACT III

Carmen and José quarrel in the smugglers’ mountain hideaway, and Carmen admits that her love is fading. She now loves the toreador Escamillo, who arrives and provokes José’s jealousy. Suddenly, Micaëla appears, looking for José to tell him that his mother is dying. José leaves with her, warning Carmen that they will meet again.

ACT IV

Back in Seville, José confronts Carmen outside the bullfighting arena and tries to win her back. When she refuses and tells him that their affair is over, he stabs her.

The 2026 Met Opera Encores are generously sponsored by Chris Fladlien.

“Carmen” from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.