Casual Chess
Casual Chess
Drop-in to the weekly Casual Chess program, where adult and teen players of all levels are welcome. Whether you're brand new to the game, a casual player, or an advanced competitor, Casual Chess offers a supportive and engaging environment. Come play, learn, and enjoy chess with others in your community. Boards and clocks will be available. Chess Meetup is held in partnership with Prescott Chess Club. Club membership is not required.
Prescott Public Library
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov