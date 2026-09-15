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CaZo Dance Theatre's Bloody Mary Returns

CaZo Dance Theatre's Bloody Mary Returns

Step into the shadows for a haunting night of dance, suspense, and supernatural storytelling. Bloody Mary Returns brings the infamous mirror legend to life through chilling choreography, eerie visuals, and a dark battle for survival. When the Queen of the Underworld leaves to seek revenge on the witch who imprisoned her, Bloody Mary is left in control—and a dangerous plan is set in motion. Summoned through the mirror, a group of witches must navigate a sinister underworld filled with manipulation, torment, and terrifying minions as they fight to find their way back.
Will they escape the darkness or become trapped in it forever? Experience a horror-inspired dance production that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Join us 30 Minutes before top of show to experience a pre-show performance. Shows are 7:30pm on November 6th and 2:30pm and 7:30pm November 8th, 2026

Tempe Center for the Arts
$25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CaZo Dance Theatre
4802029098
info@cazodance.com
https://www.cazodance.com
Tempe Center for the Arts
700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, Arizona 85281
https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/85897/5071?curm=11&amp;cury=2026