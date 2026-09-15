CaZo Dance Theatre's Bloody Mary Returns

Step into the shadows for a haunting night of dance, suspense, and supernatural storytelling. Bloody Mary Returns brings the infamous mirror legend to life through chilling choreography, eerie visuals, and a dark battle for survival. When the Queen of the Underworld leaves to seek revenge on the witch who imprisoned her, Bloody Mary is left in control—and a dangerous plan is set in motion. Summoned through the mirror, a group of witches must navigate a sinister underworld filled with manipulation, torment, and terrifying minions as they fight to find their way back.

Will they escape the darkness or become trapped in it forever? Experience a horror-inspired dance production that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Join us 30 Minutes before top of show to experience a pre-show performance. Shows are 7:30pm on November 6th and 2:30pm and 7:30pm November 8th, 2026