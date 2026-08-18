CCA Storytellers: Tsoh Tso

Join hip hop artist Tsoh Tso and special guests for an intimate deep dive into his 2025 album ""Finding Our Balance".

In February of 2025, Cecil Tso released his debut solo album after 13 years of collaborating with friends in Flagstaff and beyond. "Finding Our Balance" is a collection of 16 songs that attempt to tell a piece of Tso's life from childhood through adulthood. After its release, the album was celebrated by Tso's peers, warmly recieved among the community, and eventually garnered a Viola Award. Despite any recognition it received, the album was released during a period of loss and grief that left Tso unable to support it. The year 2026 has been one of healing and making up for lost time. As a belated album listening party and release show, the evening will be a hybrid listening event featuring live performances, intimate listening, and discussion. Tsoh Tso and friends will go through the album in its entirety, and speak on every song.

This event will kick off our newly established series, CCA Storytellers, and marks the first exlusive hip hop performance hosted at Coconino Center for the Arts in its 42 year history as a concert venue.