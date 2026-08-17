Experience the vibrant traditions of Mexican heritage at the 23nd Annual Celebraciones de la Gente! Join us for a weekend filled with color, culture, and celebration. Held in partnership with Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces, Celebraciones honors the spirit of Día de los Muertos with heartfelt remembrances and joyful festivities.

As the sun sets on Saturday, the courtyard transforms into a magical scene for Courtyard After Dark. Witness the glowing ofrendas under the night sky, indulge in sweet treats and beverages, and soak in the rich atmosphere. Don’t miss this premier fall festival. Invite your friends and family, from this world and the next!