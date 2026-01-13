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CELEBRATE JULY 4TH with a MUSICAL JOURNEY of 250 years!

CELEBRATE JULY 4TH with a MUSICAL JOURNEY of 250 years!

CELEBRATE JULY 4TH
with a MUSICAL JOURNEY of 250 years!
Join us for an unforgettable evening of musical virtuosity and community celebration! Fiddles of the Southwest is historical concert exploring Celtic, Native, Hispanic, Jazz, and other traditions across cultures and times in the U.S., from 1776 onward. ALL ARE WELCOME!
interactive dance, rhythm, costumes, family-friendly.

Charly's Pub and Grill
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wild Steps
9283808489
wildsteps8@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/KateRoseWildIrishFiddle/

Artist Group Info

katerose88888@gmail.com
Charly's Pub and Grill
23 N Leroux St
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928 779 1919