Celebrate the Route 66 Centennial with Roger Naylor

Route 66 turns 100 years old on November 11, 2026. Come celebrate the anniversary at MNA. Author and travel writer Roger Naylor brings the Mother Road’s history and cultural significance to life with his latest book. Arizona Route 66 Road Trip makes the ultimate guide for this epic journey.

Arizona is the state that saved Route 66 and Naylor will tell that remarkable story. Learn about the wide-open spaces, small town getaways, and mom-and-pop eateries that are still found along the Arizona portion of the Mother Road. If the Grand Canyon is the heart of Arizona, then Route 66 is the main artery.

Take the neon-lit journey of your dreams when you travel Route 66 across Arizona. Experience the freedom of the open road and the comfort of small-town hospitality. Support local businesses while savoring spectacular scenery on this journey back to simpler times with Arizona Route 66 Road Trip. The book features more than 110 restaurants, 40 motels, and 90 activities and events. It retails for $18.95 and is available in stores and on Amazon. Signed copies can be purchased through Naylor’s website.

This is the perfect opportunity to plan a Route 66 road trip. Bygone days aren’t gone at all—they just live along Route 66. Let award-winning author Roger Naylor be your guide for this rollicking road trip across Arizona on the Mother Road. The most famous highway in the world slashes across our backyard, past volcanoes and craters, high desert and cloud-swept plateaus. This is one journey you don’t want to miss, and it’s all captured in Naylor’s book, Arizona Route 66 Road Trip.

Roger Naylor is an award-winning Arizona author and a resident of Cottonwood for the past 30 years. He has been the freelance travel writer for the Arizona Republic since 2007. He was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame in 2018 and is the narrator of the Verde Canyon Railroad. Naylor’s work has also appeared in the USA Today, The Guardian, Country Magazine, Arizona Highways, Route 66 Magazine, and dozens more.

Roger Naylor has authored a dozen books including Arizona Boots and Burgers: A Guide for Hungry Hikers, Arizona Route 66 Road Trip, Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes, Arizona National Parks and Monuments, Awesome Arizona: 200 Amazing Facts about the Grand Canyon State, Arizona State Parks, The Amazing Kolb Brothers of Grand Canyon, Arizona Kicks on Route 66, and Crazy for the Heat: Arizona Tales of Ghosts, Gumshoes, and Bigfoot. For more information, visit www.rogernaylor.com.

This talk is free for MNA Members and free with regular museum admission.