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Celebrating the Life of Wendell Berry

Celebrating the Life of Wendell Berry

Wendell Berry--poet, novelist, essayist, activist, farmer, and activist--was an American treasure. His life and his writing touched many of us and urged us to be kinder, more thoughtful, and joyful.
Come and celebrate a life well lives.

project CONNECT@604
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Communiversity
9283806952
info@flagstaffcollege.education
www.flagstaffcollege.education
project CONNECT@604
604 N. Beaver
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9283805537
marcusfordflagstaff@gmail.com