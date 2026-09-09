Celebrating the Life of Wendell Berry
Celebrating the Life of Wendell Berry
Wendell Berry--poet, novelist, essayist, activist, farmer, and activist--was an American treasure. His life and his writing touched many of us and urged us to be kinder, more thoughtful, and joyful.
Come and celebrate a life well lives.
project CONNECT@604
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Communiversity
9283806952
info@flagstaffcollege.education
project CONNECT@604
604 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9283805537
marcusfordflagstaff@gmail.com