Cemp verde high school theatre arts guild's production of "the giver"

Masterfully adapted from the award-winning novel by Lois Lowry, playwright Eric Coble brings us into the experience of 11-year-old Jonas, who is on the cusp of discovering exactly what his purpose is to be. Raised within this future community, where pain and danger have been essentially alleviated by an idyllic Sameness, Jonas is given the one Assignment that is unlike any other. Someone must keep the memories of the world that was before, so that mistakes are not repeated and society may continue without disturbance.

NOTE: This production includes images and sound effects that depict war, death and loss, as well as flashing lights/imagery. This show may not be appropriate for young audience members.

First weekend showings are November 6th and 7th and 7pm, and second weekend showings are the 13th and 14th.