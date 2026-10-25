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Cemp verde high school theatre arts guild's production of "the giver"

Cemp verde high school theatre arts guild's production of "the giver"

Masterfully adapted from the award-winning novel by Lois Lowry, playwright Eric Coble brings us into the experience of 11-year-old Jonas, who is on the cusp of discovering exactly what his purpose is to be. Raised within this future community, where pain and danger have been essentially alleviated by an idyllic Sameness, Jonas is given the one Assignment that is unlike any other. Someone must keep the memories of the world that was before, so that mistakes are not repeated and society may continue without disturbance.
NOTE: This production includes images and sound effects that depict war, death and loss, as well as flashing lights/imagery. This show may not be appropriate for young audience members.

First weekend showings are November 6th and 7th and 7pm, and second weekend showings are the 13th and 14th.

Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets are 12 dollars for adults, 5 for students, and 8 for staff/adults over 55.
07:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

jsb9820012012@gmail.com
Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts
210 Camp Lincoln Road
Camp Verde, Arizona 86322
cottonwoodcommunityband@gmail.com
http://www.cottonwoodcommunityband.org