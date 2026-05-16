Chair Yoga
Chair Yoga
Chair yoga allows you to do yoga regardless of your ability, and will help you build and keep your strength, flexibility and balance. Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years, and has experience teaching all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov