Chalk-a-Lot sidewalk chalk art event

Join GoBig Adventures on July 3rd, 2026 for Chalk-a-Lot, a colorful sidewalk chalk art festival at Wheeler Park in Flagstaff, AZ, presented in partnership with Art in the Park! This fun-filled community event welcomes kids, students, professional artists, families, and the “chalk curious” of all ages and skill levels. Enjoy creativity, prizes, and community connection while supporting a great cause — all proceeds help fund GoBig Adventures’ adaptive outdoor programs for individuals with disabilities, cancer survivors, veterans, and underserved communities.