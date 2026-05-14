Chamber Poetry: Driftwood Quintet featuring Sean Medlin and Rashaad Thomas
Chamber Poetry: Driftwood Quintet featuring Sean Medlin and Rashaad Thomas
An evening of music and poetry
Join Driftwood Quintet featuring poets Sean Avery Medlin and Rashaad Thomas for a powerful performance blending expressive and experimental chamber music with provocative poetry shaped by lived experience and personal perspective.
Saturday, May 3 | 10 AM – 12 PM
Coconino Center for the Arts
$26.38
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
Artist Group Info
sbergay@creativeflagstaff.org
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300