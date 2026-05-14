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Chamber Poetry: Driftwood Quintet featuring Sean Medlin and Rashaad Thomas

Chamber Poetry: Driftwood Quintet featuring Sean Medlin and Rashaad Thomas

An evening of music and poetry

Join Driftwood Quintet featuring poets Sean Avery Medlin and Rashaad Thomas for a powerful performance blending expressive and experimental chamber music with provocative poetry shaped by lived experience and personal perspective.

Saturday, May 3 | 10 AM – 12 PM

Coconino Center for the Arts
$26.38
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/

Artist Group Info

sbergay@creativeflagstaff.org
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/