Character Kindness Club Featuring Darth Vader is at the Flagstaff Mall May 9

The Force will be with young fans who are invited to step into an out-of-this-world experience where imagination takes flight through themed activities, photo opportunities and hands-on creativity. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters, get a free photo and take part in a themed craft designed to spark creativity and encourage kindness through playful learning. Families who show a same-day mall receipt or donate $10 to the featured charity can also enjoy face painting, adding an extra splash of color and fun to this cosmic-themed gathering.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

Date and Time: On Sat, 09 May 2026 11:00 - Sat, 09 May 2026 12:30

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community