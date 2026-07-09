Character Kindness Club Featuring Moana at the Flagstaff Mall is July 11

Everyone's favorite ocean adventurer returns in a live-action adaptation of Moana on July 10. That means it's the ideal weekend to gather up the kids and make some cool plans to visit Harkins Theatres before or after a stop to meet Moana. She'll be greeting little guests in person during Flagstaff Mall's monthly Character Kindness Club event on Saturday, July 11, in the Entertainment Area near JCPenney.

Kids can dress up as their favorite movie character and participate in a free photo experience, then make and take home their own real shell necklace. In addition, families who show a same-day mall receipt or donate $10 to the featured charity can also enjoy face painting for more playful fun.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3722446-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Saturday July 11, 2026 at 11:00 - 12:30

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community