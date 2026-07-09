Cherish the Moment Walk

Join the Northern Arizona Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance for the 5th Annual Cherish the Moments Walk at Buffalo Park! This family-friendly event brings together caregivers, families, friends, and community members to honor loved ones, raise awareness, and support local caregivers impacted by Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Proceeds benefit NAZADA’s respite care grant program, providing much-needed relief for caregivers throughout Northern Arizona.

📅 Saturday, July 25, 2026

⏰ 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Registration opens at 8:15 a.m.)

📍 Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff

💲 $25 per person | Children 10 and under free

🐾 Leashed pets welcome

Not able to be there in person? Virtual walk is available!

Register today at CherishtheMomentsWalk.org and help make a difference for local families.