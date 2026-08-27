The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present violinist Chris Murphy: Live in Concert on Monday, Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Chris Murphy is an international touring violinist, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose powerful live performances blend Americana, Folk, Jazz, Celtic, World music, and improvisation into what he calls a "live film score."

Based in Los Angeles, Murphy performs more than 200 concerts each year throughout the United States and Europe, captivating audiences with expressive violin playing, heartfelt songwriting, and an engaging stage presence.

Whether performing intimate original songs or expansive instrumental soundscapes, Murphy's music explores themes of love, loss, redemption, hope, and resilience.

“Both wily, charismatic performer and fire-breathing virtuoso of the violin, Chris Murphy crams more musical mileage into short set than most players do in an entire tour.” — Future Music Magazine

ABOUT CHRIS MURPHY

Chris Murphy grew up in an Irish-Italian family near New York City, surrounded by the disparate sounds of his neighbors’ traditional music: Italian mandolin songs, pulsing Latin rhythms, and bracing Irish rounds. Eventually falling under the spell of late, great multi-instrumentalist David Lindley (Jackson Browne, Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan) Murphy went on to explore Turkish and Indian music at Bard College and studied composition at Boston’s prestigious New England Conservatory of Music.

Since then, Murphy has hypnotized crowds in more than forty US states, done extensive tours of England, Belgium , and The Netherlands, and amassed a breathtakingly deep catalog of over 500 works. His over fifteen original albums — including 2023’s brilliant “The Road & the Stars” — boast A-list players from the Tom Waits band, Wilco, X, The Desert Rose Band, Elvis Costello, and the Buena Vista Social Club.

“To me, music is liquid,” Murphy explains thoughtfully. “I’ll twist and turn, and hammer and mold, and shape, cut, and paste the music to create a fresh experience for my audience at all costs.”

Chris Murphy: Live in Concert takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door and include a meet-and-greet with Chris Murphy in the lobby after the show.

Tickets are available online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org, at the box office, or by calling 928-282-1177. The Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

