The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Clean Comedy Night with Andy Beningo live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

With over 3,500 career performances, Andy Beningo has established himself as one of the most in demand comedians working today. Hailed for his clean and "every man" style, Andy has been named one of the 40 Best Up and Coming comedians in the country, as well as "Best Comedian" by both the Detroit Metro Times and Detroit Hour magazine.

Andy has appeared on AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, CMT's Next Big Comic and YesTV's The Date Night Tour in Canada. His Drybar Comedy special, 'Adorable Tough Guy' is currently on both Amazon Prime and Comedy Dynamics and has generated millions of views on social media.

Andy has been heard on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom radio show, and was a special guest on Larry the Cable Guy's 'Weekly Round Up' on Sirius XM radio. His first comedy album, 'Quiet Coyote' regularly plays on Laugh USA. His rare ability to find humor in subjects like growing up the middle child, his short-lived career as a middle school teacher and our society's obsession with technology has made him a crowd favorite in audiences worldwide.

Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, Arabella Hotel Sedona.

Clean Comedy Night with Andy Beningo hits the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

