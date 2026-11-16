Cocoa and Crafts for Kids
Cocoa and Crafts for Kids
Drop in to the Founders Suite and celebrate the holidays by sipping cocoa while making seasonal crafts to keep for yourself or gift to others! We will be collecting nonperishable items for The Community Cupboard and invite everyone to consider bringing a donation. For children of all ages, while supplies last. No registration required. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov