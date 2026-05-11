Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: Lake Mary Country Store

Vroom! The bookmobile is back! The County Bookmobile is a mobile library that travels throughout Coconino County. On the first Tuesday of each month, it stops at Lake Mary Country Store 9:30-10:30am (from May through October), at Mormon Lake Lodge 11-11:30am (from May through October), at the Blue Ridge Ranger Station 12:30-1:15pm (from May through November), and at Starlight Pines Community Center 1:30-2:15pm (from May through November).

Bookmobile materials can be checked out with a Flagstaff Library card and have a loan period of one month. Materials may be returned to either one of our Flagstaff libraries or dropped off during a visit to the bookmobile.

We try to reach those outlying areas of our county that may not otherwise have access to library services. At times we change our routes and stops to accommodate patron need.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.